Steelers Sign Former Jaguars First-Round Pick
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing cornerback CJ Henderson to their 53-man roster off of their practice squad.
Henderson was reportedly garnering interest from around the league and was a candidate to be signed to another team's active roster, prompting the Steelers to act fast and ensure that he couldn't go elsewhere.
The 26-year-old signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on Sept. 25 and has remained there since without earning a game day elevation, meaning he's in line to potentially make his debut for the team in Week 8 against the New York Giants.
Henderson's presence on the 53-man roster doesn't bode well for the health of fellow corner Donte Jackson, who left in the first half of the Steelers' Week 7 win over the New York Jets with a shoulder injury and did not return. Head coach Mike Tomlin is expected to provide an update on his status during his press conference on Tuesday.
Henderson opened his NFL career as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in a total of 10 games for the team before being dealt to the Carolina Panthers alongside a fifth-rounder for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick during the 2021 season.
The University of Florida product played in 39 games (22 starts) for Carolina up through the 2023 campaign before reaching free agency. The Houston Texans signed him this past offseason and released him during final roster cuts in August.
