Steelers WR Throws Jab at Aaron Rodgers
It's safe to say that wide receiver Mike Williams is thankful to have ended up with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In a 28-27 Week 10 win over the Washington Commanders, Williams got free deep down the field and brought in a 32-yard touchdown from Russell Wilson to put the Steelers ahead for good with 2:22 left in the contest.
It marked the 30-year-old's initial catch for Pittsburgh and his first touchdown on the season. He notched 12 receptions for 166 yards in nine games with the New York Jets, though he never found his way into the end zone before landing with the Steelers at last week's trade deadline for a 2025 fifth-round pick.
In an Instagram post celebrating Sunday's victory, Williams tossed a slight jab in the direction of his former quarter Aaron Rodgers by using #RedLine.
The phrase "red line", in general football terms, references a technique used to teach receivers how to run vertical routes in a controlled manner upfield without straying off path.
From a personal standpoint, however, there's a reason Williams snuck that phrase in.
Down 23-20 as the two-minute warning approached in the Jets' Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, Rodgers threw a game-sealing interception that was intended for Williams.
The veteran signal caller went on to blame Williams for the play after the loss, claiming that he did not run the correct route.
“There’s two verticals, Allen [Lazard] is down the seam, and Mike [Williams] is down the red line,” Rodgers said. “I'm looking at Allen, he puts his hand up and three guys go with him. So I'm throwing a no-look to the red line. And when I peek my eyes back there, [Williams] is running an in-breaker. He's got to be on the red line."
Williams handled both those comments and his exit from New York with grace, but it appears Rodgers struck a nerve and perhaps provided him with some extra motivation.
The receiver, who has recorded 5,004 yards and 32 touchdowns over his career, now steps into an opportunity with the Steelers that's far more sufficient and should allow him to flourish.
