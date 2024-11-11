Steelers' Mike Tomlin Shuts Down Lamar Jackson Comparison
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers proved they were here to stay among NFL contenders this year following their win against the Washington Commanders coming off of their bye week.
Now, the Steelers will begin their conference schedule against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, and Jackson looks like he could land yet another MVP award.
That being said, Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin is hesitant to compare anyone to Jackson. Following the Steelers win against the Commanders, Tomlin was asked about the comparison between Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Jackson.
“Man, be real slow comparing people to Lamar Jackson," Tomlin said. "That’s a multi-time MVP. That’s Mr. Jackson. We’ll see Mr. Jackson in a few days.”
Since entering the league, countless quarterbacks have been compared to Jackson whenever they show the ability to be a dual-threat weapon for a given team. While Daniels looks to be the real deal, currently at the front of the Offensive Rookie of the Year race, a comparison to Jackson seems quite premature and a stretch.
Jackson is a two time MVP award winner and has thrown for 2,669 yards and 24 touchdowns on the year. On the ground, Jackson has 538 yards and two touchdowns in another dominant year for the quarterback.
The Steelers still must face him two times this year as they begin their division schedule this coming week against him and the Ravens. That being said, historically Jackson has had quite some trouble against the Steelers.
The Steelers have held Jackson to four touchdowns across four starts against them while also forcing 7 turnovers. In fact, the Steelers are the only team that Jackson has currently thrown more interceptions than touchdowns against.
While the Steelers still have a tough matchup against the Ravens, they can take solace in the fact that they have been dominant up to this point.
