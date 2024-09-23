Steelers Sign Former Patriots OT
According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson.
The addition comes days after the team placed first-round pick Troy Fautanu on the reserve/injured list, with additional reporting disclosing that he is likely to miss the remainder of the regular season after appearing in just one game this season.
Anderson worked out for the Steelers on Monday and signed shortly after. The 28-year-old went undrafted in 2019 after spending parts of five collegiate campaigns at Rice (2014-2017) and Texas (2018).
He went on to join the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent before being waived and claimed by the New York Jets. Anderson began his rookie year on the team's practice squad before he was signed to the Denver Broncos' active roster in October 2019.
He played 743 snaps for Denver from 2020 to 2022, starting 12 games while appearing in a total of 41.
Anderson then signed a two-year free agent deal with the Patriots in March of 2023, but he only played two games for the team last season after suffering a heart contusion as well as contracting malaria while doing philanthropic work in Nigeria during July of that year.
He was placed on the reserve/injured list in August and later released by New England. Anderson will now provide much-needed tackle depth for the Steelers behind starters Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones.
