Steelers Rookie Changes Uniform Number
PITTSBURGH — A few Pittsburgh Steelers made uniform number changes, with a rookie going back to what's most familiar for him.
Rookie defensive tackle Yahya Black changed his uniform number from No. 78 to No. 94, which was his uniform number with Iowa.
Defensive end Dean Lowry wore the No. 94 jersey with the Steelers in 2024 and defensive lineman Armon Watts wore it in the 2023 season.
Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu wore it for six seasons from 2017 to 2022 and linebacker Lawrence Timmons wore it for 10 seasons from 2007-16, the longest to ever do so.
The Steelers took Black out of Iowa with 164th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was their second selection from Iowa, as they took running back Kaleb Johnson with the 83rd overall pick in the third round.
He had his most productive seasons as a redshirt junior in 2023, where he made 51 tackles (22 solo), five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, five passes defended and one forced fumble, and as a redshirt senior in 2024, where he made 34 tackles (18 solo), seven tackles for loss, one sack, two passes defended and one forced fumble.
Black is third on the Steelers' depth chart at nose tackle, behind backup Daniel Ekuale and starter Keeanu Benton.
Six Steelers players in total along with Black made uniform changes, according to Alan Saunders of Pittsburgh Steelers Now.
Offensive tackle Andrus Peat changed his number from No. 68 to No. 71, defensive end Esezi Otomewo went from No. 72 to No. 93, running back Trey Sermon changed his number from No. 27 to No. 37, cornerback D'Shawn Jamison went from No. 17 to No. 38 and wide receiver Max Hurleman changed his number from No. 34 to No. 84.
Guard Nate Herbig wore No. 71 the past two seasons, linebacker Mark Robinson wore No. 93 the past three seasons, defensive back Thomas Graham wore the number last year, safety Terrell Edmunds wore No. 38 in 2024 and wide receiver/running back Cordarelle Patterson wore No. 84 last season.
Former wide receiver Antonio Brown wore the No. 84 jersey during his nine seasons with the Steelers from 2010-2018.
