Steelers Sign Former Rams LS
PITTSBURGH -- Facing a potentially long-term injury to starting long snapper Christian Kuntz, the Pittsburgh Steelers have found an answer. One day after veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide worked out for the organization, the team signed him to be their new starter.
The Steelers didn’t wait long to find another long snapper to round out their special teams unit. Team insider and Steelers writer for The Pat McAfee Show, Mark Kaboly, was the first to report. The organization followed suit shortly after, announcing McQuaide's signing, along with several other roster moves.
"McQuaide has a long resume, beginning his career with the Los Angeles Rams where he spent 10 seasons (2011-20)," the team shared in their press release. "He appeared in 160 games with the Rams and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017. McQuaide also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins, appearing in a total of 197 career games. He also spent time on the Chicago Bears practice squad."
McQuaide played last season with the Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins. He appeared in four games with the Vikings before landing with the Dolphins, where he appeared in three more contests in 2024. He has also played for the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.
The longest stop of his career was with the Los Angeles Rams. He signed with the team as an undrafted free agent and went on to play 10 seasons with the organization between 2011 and 2020. The apex of his career came between 2016 and 2017. He was named to back-to-back Pro Bowls as a special teams player.
McQuaide played his collegiate football at the Ohio State University, making the team as a walk-on. He was named the team's starter as a sophomore, and he was awarded his scholarship with the school that year. He won three conference championships at OSU during his collegiate career.
Along with McQuaide. the team also added defensive back Kam Alexander and offensive tackle Julian Pearl. In order to make room for the three new additions, the Steelers released defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, linebacker Devin Harper and wide receiver Roc Taylor. Taylor's name is a bit of a surprise inclusion, as his talent and contested catch ability has turned heads in training camp.
The addition completes the special teams unit, giving special teams coach Danny Smith a full arsenal to work with. With McQuaide on board, the punting and place kicking groups shouldn't skip a beat in preparation for their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets.
