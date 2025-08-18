Steelers Meeting Gabe Davis for Second Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are testing the waters once again on a free agent wide receiver. After an initial meeting months ago, the team is bringing former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis in for another meeting, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Davis and the Steelers met back in June but the two sides did not agree on a contract before he left. Still recovering from an injury, Davis was visiting multiple teams at the time, trying to find his best option. He's yet to find a new home in the NFL, and the Steelers have continued to look for help in their wide receiver room. They'll now get a second look at Davis to see if he's a fit.
"Former Jaguars and Bills WR Gabe Davis is flying back to Pittsburgh today and is scheduled to visit the Steelers on Tuesday for a second time this off-season, per source. Steelers continue seeking WR help," Schefter tweeted.
Davis, 26, spent last season with the Jaguars but was cut this offseason. He caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games with nine starts before suffering a season-ending meniscus injury in his knee.
The Steelers have continued to monitor the wide receiver market throughout the offseason, checking in on numerous names including Davis. They've also called the Washington Commanders about Terry McLaurin, and most recently, Odell Beckham Jr. made it known that he and quarterback Aaron Rodgers have spoken.
The long-time Bills star appears to still be at the top of their list. And with Calvin Austin III dealing with an oblique injury and Roman Wilson continueing to develop, the team is looking to see if Davis is fully healthy and if a deal could get done.
During his time in Buffalo, Davis caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns. Each of his four seasons with the Bills, he caught at least six touchdowns, with seven touchdowns in three of those years.
DK Metcalf and Austin are expected to start this season, but it's unknown when Austin will be back on the field. So, in the meantime, Pittsburgh is exploring outside options to add to their group before Week 1.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!