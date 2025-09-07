Steelers Signal Good News on Nick Herbig's Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made one roster move ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets, elevating cornerback James Pierre from the practice squad to the active roster. The move didn't come as much of a surprise, but it being the only move they made was - and likely signals good news for their defense.
Pierre was called up as the team navigates without Cory Trice Jr. The third-year cornerback started the year on Injured Reserve due to a hamstring injury and will miss at least the four weeks until he's able to return to the field. In the meantime, Pierre will likely be the player elevated, with Daryl Porter Jr. possibly being called up as well once Pierre runs out of eligibility.
But the Steelers are dealing with an injury to their outside linebacker room that may turn out well for them. Nick Herbig suffered a hamstring injury during the second preseason game and was unable to return to practice in a full capacity since. He was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but may be ready to play.
Without elevating an outside linebacker, the Steelers could be showing their hand that Herbig is ready to go. The third-year edge rusher told reporters that he's hoping to play against the Jets, but was letting the medical team make the decision. While he was limited throughout the week, he did show plenty of spark during individual drills, yelling and jumping around after drills.
Pittsburgh could've added DeMarvin Leal to their active roster for the week, leaving Herbig on the sideline and allowing Leal and rookie Jack Sawyer be the backups to T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison could also play outside if needed.
Instead, they're not adding Leal. And because of the decision, everyone should believe it's a hopeful sign for Herbig to play.
Nothing is definitive. Pittsburgh's final inactives will come out roughly an hour and a half before kickoff. Heading to MetLife Stadium, though, there's a good chance they feel satisified with where Herbig is at this point in his recovery process.
