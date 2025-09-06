Steelers Add Veteran CB for Jets Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers will call on a veteran cornerback for extra depth at the position when they take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 1.
The team has announced that it will elevate James Pierre from the practice squad, and that he'll revert back there once the game concludes.
Pittsburgh is currently carrying just four corners on its 53-man roster in Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay Jr., Joey Porter Jr. and Brandin Echols, so calling upon Pierre in this case is a sensible move.
He is one of three defensive backs who currently resides on the Steelers' practice squad alongside D'Shawn Jamison and Daryl Porter. Pierre finished the preseason with nine tackles and an interception across three games.
The 28-year-old spent his entire collegiate career at Florida Atlantic, where he played in 39 contests spread across three seasons. Over that span, he posted 120 tackles, 15 passes defended and three interceptions.
Pierre signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent back in 2020. He appeared in all 16 of the team's games as a rookie and compiled 10 tackles before starting four of the team's 17 contests during the 2021 campaign, logging a total of 47 tackles to go alongside three forced fumbles and an interception across that stretch.
After playing in a combined 33 games between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns for the Steelers while putting up 37 tackles, Pierre signed with the Washington Commanders in March 2024.
He was let go at final roster cuts last August, however, and returned to the Steelers by way of their practice squad in September before later being promoted to the 53-man roster.
Pierre would end up making two starts and appearing in 15 games throughout the 2024 season while posting 23 tackles, three passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception.
He came back to Pittsburgh for a sixth different campaign with the organization this offseason after agreeing to a one-year deal during the second week of free agency on March 20. Pierre was let go at final roster cuts on August 26 and later re-signed to the team's practice squad, though he'll now have a chance to make his mark right off the bat this season against the Jets.
