Steelers QB Forcing Way Onto Roster
PITTSBURGH — An untimely injury opened the door for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson this preseason. When rookie quarterback Will Howard broke his finger during a drill at training camp, it gave Thompson the chance to see significantly more snaps both in practice and in games. Thompson’s first expanded opportunity was a resounding success. He looked like a starter-level QB against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the team’s first preseason contest.
Heading into the Steelers’ second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thompson had the chance to make a statement. With time dwindling until the organization finalizes their 53-man roster, a strong performance from Thompson would force the team into a much tougher decision between him and Howard for the final quarterback roster spot.
Through two preseason games, Thompson is only making this decision more difficult for the Steelers. Against the Bucs, he went 10-for-15 for 113 yards and three scrambles for eight additional rushing yards. He marched the offense down the field and was just 15 yards away from paydirt when a well-thrown pass tipped off the hands of wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and was picked off. He finished his time on the field with zero touchdowns and one interception, but that turnover was solely on McCutcheon.
Through two preseason games, he’s completed 30 of 46 passes for three touchdowns and an interception. That’s good for a passer rating of just under 97.
How do you not give that player a roster spot?
The Steelers love Will Howard, and that’s completely understandable. The rookie sixth-round pick has impressed in training camp before his injury. He may be a promising part of the future, but it doesn’t mean he gets an automatic inclusion in the future. Especially not when another player is healthy and performing well, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to justify giving a 53-man roster spot to Howard over Thompson.
The decision becomes even more important when you consider the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2025 is 41-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers. Coming off a 28-touchdown campaign in 2024 with the New York Jets, Rodgers is projected to be impactful for the Pittsburgh offense. But no matter how well he does, the Steelers are taking a huge risk. They are one injury away from their entire season's hopes going down the drain. Having Thompson around is not going to solve that potential issue, but he's shown that he can give this team a much better shot at winning right now.
This final preseason game will be crucial for Thompson’s roster hopes. The team is looking for any reason to keep Howard over the fourth-year QB, but he continues to force his way onto the final 53-man roster.
