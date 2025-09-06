All Steelers

Steelers Sleeper TE Catching Aaron Rodgers' Attention

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big name to watch.

Ari Meyer

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) is called for unsportsmanlike conduct penality after dunking the crossbar after a touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) is called for unsportsmanlike conduct penality after dunking the crossbar after a touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL preseason matchup at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going with an almost entirely new look for their offense for the season.

Despite the offensive coordination likely staying the same as Arthur Smith continues to be the quarterback, the team will bring a new look when it comes to personnel.

Aaron Rodgers is set to lead the team from the quarterback position and DK Metcalf will lead the receivers.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

One position that saw little change was the tight end room, as Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth remain and they add Jonnu Smith for some added assistance.

Rodgers was recently asked who he believed to be the most impressive player on the field, and opted to name Washington as the player who came to mind. Despite Washington's lack of counting stats, he has had high value as a blocker and protector.

“I can’t even say who’s the most impressive, maybe the biggest guy in the room, because of how many things he can do down the field in the passing game. You know, there was a lot of conversation about, is he in the right position? The other day, we had a practice during that week before the four days oﬀ, and I threw him a bunch of balls in the red zone, and I was just thinking to myself, he’s definitely in the right position. He’s so big and so athletic, for a man of that size to be that skilled in the passing game is pretty impressive. Not to mention what he does on the line of scrimmage,” Rodgers said.

Washington is one of the largest skill position players in the league, and there have been musings, including those by Rodgers, on whether he should move to the offensive line or not. That being said, his talent as a pass-catcher has been made clear in multiple games last season, so he is likely to remain as a member of the tight ends.

Washington will have a tougher time getting passes this season, however, as the addition of Smith complicates things in terms of splitting touches between the three top tight ends.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Ari Meyer
ARI MEYER

Ari Meyer originally hails from just outside DC and now currently resides in Pittsburgh. He has been a writer with On SI since April 2024.

Home/News