Steelers Sleeper TE Catching Aaron Rodgers' Attention
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going with an almost entirely new look for their offense for the season.
Despite the offensive coordination likely staying the same as Arthur Smith continues to be the quarterback, the team will bring a new look when it comes to personnel.
Aaron Rodgers is set to lead the team from the quarterback position and DK Metcalf will lead the receivers.
One position that saw little change was the tight end room, as Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth remain and they add Jonnu Smith for some added assistance.
Rodgers was recently asked who he believed to be the most impressive player on the field, and opted to name Washington as the player who came to mind. Despite Washington's lack of counting stats, he has had high value as a blocker and protector.
“I can’t even say who’s the most impressive, maybe the biggest guy in the room, because of how many things he can do down the field in the passing game. You know, there was a lot of conversation about, is he in the right position? The other day, we had a practice during that week before the four days oﬀ, and I threw him a bunch of balls in the red zone, and I was just thinking to myself, he’s definitely in the right position. He’s so big and so athletic, for a man of that size to be that skilled in the passing game is pretty impressive. Not to mention what he does on the line of scrimmage,” Rodgers said.
Washington is one of the largest skill position players in the league, and there have been musings, including those by Rodgers, on whether he should move to the offensive line or not. That being said, his talent as a pass-catcher has been made clear in multiple games last season, so he is likely to remain as a member of the tight ends.
Washington will have a tougher time getting passes this season, however, as the addition of Smith complicates things in terms of splitting touches between the three top tight ends.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!