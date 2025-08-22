Steelers Close Preseason With Win - And Big Injury Concern
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their preseason schedule out strong, beating the Carolina Panthers 19-10 in a messy lead up to the regular season.
the Steelers began with the football with Mason Rudolph leading the offense at the outset of the game.
After a costly personal foul put the Steelers on first and 19, the team had their first big mistake of the game, as Warren dropped the ball for a fumble before it was eventually recovered for a 12-yard gain by Roman Wilson.
Lance McCutcheon caught a 15-yard pass on the next set of downs to keep the drive going, and Jaylen Warren had two plays for a total of -1 yards before the Steelers would punt the ball away.
Then, the Panthers offense led by Jack Plummer took the field, and they began with a much quicker start than the Steelers. Panthers running back Trevor Ettiene began the chunk plays for the Panthers, getting out for 28 yards to begin the offense for Carolina.
Then, Raheem Blackshear had two medium sized gains to advance the Panthers. New Steeler Jalen Ramsey made his presence known in his first preseason action for all the wrong reasons, getting into extracurriculars following a play with Blackshear.
The Panthers offense stalled, and a field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald from 43 yards out put the Panthers up 3-0.
A three-and-out by the Steelers gave the Panthers the ball right back following a punt by Corliss Waitman that gave the Panthers the ball at their 30-yard line.
A Mason Rudolph interception gave the Panthers the ball once again, but they were unable to capitalize due to Plummer throwing an interception of his own, that being caught by James Pierre just outside the endzone. On that drive, first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Derrick Harmon injured his knee, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Skylar Thompson then came in to lead the Steelers offense, and was able to target McCutcheon for a 24-yard touchdown pass after chunk players by Scotty Miller and K’Shawn Williams put them in the position to score.
Dylan Moore ran for 19 yards to begin the ensuing Panthers drive, and the Panthers would eventually reach the red zone. A facemask penalty on DeMarvin Leal set the Panthers up just outside the endzone. A false start penalty put the Panthers 14 yards away with just under 30 seconds left to go in the half.
James Mitchell was left wide open on a 3rd and goal blitz, and the Panthers took a 10-7 lead with 17 seconds remaining in the half.
With the Steelers first play of their drive, Thompson hit Miller for a 53-yard pass that put the Steelers on the Panthers 20-yard-line. Ben Sauls would end the half by hitting a 38-yard field goal to tie the game entering the half.
Carolina began with the ball in the second half, and a Yahya Black sack followed by a forced fumble by him led to Panthers' Bryce Perkins picking the ball up. Mark Robinson then forced another fumble, and that led to the Steelers taking over with the ball on Carolina's 40 yard line.
Robert Woods would stall the offensive momentum, as Trey Sermon broke out for a medium size run that was called back due to a holding call on Woods. A QB run on 3rd and 18 by Thompson put the Steelers 20 yards out of the endzone, but a penalty on Ryan McCollum put the Steelers on 3rd and 28. A Trey Sermon 2-yard pass put the Steelers 32 yards away, and Ben Sauls made his second field goal of the night, draining it from 50 yards out. The Steelers then led 13-10.
A tough third down stop on the following drive put the Steelers back on offense. They would open the drive with a shovel pass to Lew Nichols by Logan Woodside, putting the Steelers just short of the 50-yard line.
Ryan McCollum's third penalty set the Steelers out of going for it on fourth down, so Sauls came on and made his third of three field goals, this one from 49 yards out to make it 16-10 with 13:45 to go in the fourth quarter.
A stalled Panthers drive set the Steelers up at their own 44, and a 15-yard catch by Williams set up a 30-yard rush by Trey Sermon which put the Steelers at the 10-yard line.
A Nichols catch in the backfield set up Sauls once again, as Sauls made his fourth field goal of the game from 28 yards to make it 19-10 with just over 6 minutes to play.
Harmon would return to the bench, albeit in street clothes.
The two teams would trade possesions, but the Steelers ultimately came out on top with a 19-10 victory.
