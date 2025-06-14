Steelers Standout Rookie Injured During Minicamp
PITTSBURGH -- After the Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their mandatory minicamp, their head coach, Mike Tomlin, confidently declared that injuries wouldn't interrupt their plans for training camp next month. The message was a huge vote of confidence for the roster with just over five weeks until the team reconvenes at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
While the Steelers' head coach was confident about the team's injury situation, the team didn't escape the Rooney UPMC Sports Complex completely unscathed. Standout undrafted free agent tight end JJ Galbreath, signed out of South Dakota State, suffered an undisclosed injury that kept him out of action for most of the three-day minicamp. Alan Saunders of Steelers Now was the first to report and confirm the injury.
"Galbreath spent most of minicamp on the sidelines with an undisclosed injury," he wrote.
The injury could be another huge blow to the tight end group in Pittsburgh. The expectations were already rising for Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, the top two players on the depth chart. After the achilles injury suffered by free-agent signing Donald Parham, the group already had to test its depth.
If Galbreath misses significant time, there will be even more opportunities for players like Connor Heyward and fullback/tight end hybrid DJ Thomas Jones to make an impression and impact. Thomas Jones has been a name to watch since arriving at OTAs, but the opportunity could become legitimate if Galbreath is out.
The Steelers remain high on the rookie tight end. Galbreath is coming off back-to-back seasons with 30 or more receptions and 400 or more receiving yards. His junior season, he hauled in 36 passes for 579 yards and five touchdowns, the best offensive season of his collegiate career. When training camp begins, he will be a name to watch if healthy.
