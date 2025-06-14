Steelers UDFA Becoming Name to Watch
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through a transitional phase when it comes to their offensive talent, as very few players have seemed to stick with the team in recent years.
One such holdover in recent times is tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has been relatively consistent despite a lack of quarterback talent throwing to him.
That being said, it is possible that the Steelers could operate with a large group of tight ends for the coming season due to incoming quarterback Aaron Rodgers' playstyle. One possible tight end is a former FCS player in South Dakota State's JJ Galbreath.
Pittsburgh Post Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo believes that Galbreath was possibly undervalued, and could be a great addition to the Steelers offensive core.
On an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Fittipaldo spoke about the FCS athlete.
"The one guy I've noticed is an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State". Fittipaldo said. "But he's a pretty big athlete. He's a pretty fluid athlete. So that's one guy I want to watch in training camp. I don't know if there's a spot for him on the team, but kind of an under-the-radar guy going into camp. Galbreath from South Dakota State."
Galbreath was a first team FCS All-American tight end while at South Dakota State, and did so while missing four games due to injury. He caught four touchdowns in his final season at South Dakota State, and notched 469 yards on 32 total receptions across 10 games and nine starts.
Galbreath certainly has an uphill battle in order to make the 53-man roster, but seems capable of giving himself a good shot simply due to his athletic ability. Now, he will have to prove himself during a tough training camp once the team heads to Latrobe.
