Steelers Star Defender Returns From Injury
A day after Calvin Austin III ramped up his participation and made progress towards his eventual return, another Pittsburgh Steelers starter was back on the practice field on Tuesday.
Outside linebacker Alex Highsmith, who has been dealing with a groin injury since the beginning of August, was in uniform and going through individual drills alongside the rest of his position group, serving as a positive sign for his long-term outlook with the start of the regular season less than three weeks away.
Highsmith sustained his injury during one-on-ones at training camp in Latrobe, Pa. on August 3. He hadn't participated in practice since, nor did he play in either of the Steelers' first two preseason games, though he likely wouldn't have been active even if he were healthy considering the team held out a majority of its starters.
Head coach Mike Tomlin didn't shut the door on the possibility of Highsmith suiting up for Pittsburgh's final preseason contest against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, however, noting that the team's decision to send him onto the field will come down to a multitude of factors.
"We've got a lot of guys working their way back, increased participation out there," Tomlin said. "Alex Highsmith, Donte Kent, Calvin Austin and others are working their way back to us. Again, we'll make an 11th hour decision on those guys. We always wanna be inclusive this time of year because we realize the scarcity of the opportunities, and so if proven healthy enough, we'll give those that have missed time an opportunity to play. And a lot of those judgements, or at least some of those judgments, could come down to pre-game work."
Highsmith missed Weeks 4 through 6 last season with a separate groin injury, and was also out between Weeks 11 and 13 with an ankle injury. He still managed to log six sacks while putting up 54 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Fellow outside linebacker Nick Herbig did not practice on Tuesday after sustaining a hamstring injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Saturday, however, and his availability vs. Carolina is in doubt.
