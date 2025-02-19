Steelers WR George Pickens Reveals His Dream QB
With the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback situation unresolved as the fate of their 2025 season more or less hangs in the balance, wide receiver George Pickens may have indiscreetly endorsed one of the team's potential options months in advance.
In an interview from Overtime SZN that came out last August and is now resurfacing, Pickens told Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. that Aaron Rodgers is one of his dream teammates alongside Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed.
“My dream teammate would probably be Aaron Rodgers,” Pickens said. “Aaron Rodgers or Ed Reed. Something like that.”
Though Reed retired from the NFL years before Pickens' collegiate career even began, there's still an outside shot that he'll get to fulfill his aspirations of playing with Rodgers.
A four-time MVP, Rodgers was notified of his impending release from the New York Jets as head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey get settled in their new digs.
He arrived in New York during April 2023 via trade from the Green Bay Packers, whom he defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV with.
Rodgers' first season with Gang Green was fugacious, however, as he suffered an Achilles injury versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 that would keep him off the field for the remainder of the campaign.
He returned in 2024 with plenty of expectations saddled both upon himself and the Jets as they looked to snap a 13-year playoff drought. Instead, a total disaster ensued.
After firing head coach Robert Saleh in October, New York finished the season with a 5-12 record even after acquiring a star wide receiver and former teammate of Rodgers' in Davante Adams at the trade deadline from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Rodgers himself was solid, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, but it wasn't enough for the Jets' braintrust to want to extend his stay within the organization.
They'll take on a total of $49 million in dead money by cutting him, which will also afford the veteran signal caller an opportunity to potentially end his career on a high note elsewhere.
The 41-year-old has been connected to Pittsburgh on multiple occasions, though its true level of interest in his services is unknown at this point. At the very least, the team will likely determine its direction as it relates to Justin Fields and Russell Wilson before heavily pursuing any outside options.
While he's far removed from his prime, Rodgers still has something left in the tank. The Steelers could do worse than bringing him in for a season, especially if it makes Pickens happy as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.
Though not all members of Pittsburgh's roster appear gung-ho on the idea of signing Rodgers, it's an intriguing possibility nonetheless that bears watching once free agency begins.
