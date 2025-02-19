Steelers Get Major Salary Cap Boost
Business just became a little bit easier for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the NFL this offseason.
As reported by ESPN's Dan Graziano, the league informed teams that the 2025 salary cap will fall within the range of $277.5 to $281.5 million, marking a substantial increase from the $255.4 million figure it sat at in 2024. In total, the cap has now jumped up by over $53 million over the past two years.
During the winter meetings in Irving, Texas, back in December, the expectation around the league was that the new cap number would come in anywhere from $265 and $275 million, though there was no finite amount put forth at that time.
Now that organizations have more clarity on the matter, however, they can move forward with finalizing their budgets and making transactions before the new league year begins on March 12.
The Steelers have plenty of matters to attend to this offseason, which will involve locking up a starting quarterback and filling other roster holes via trade, free agency and the draft.
Projected by Over the Cap to be right around $53 million in the green ahead of today's news, that number has since jumped up to $60.263 million.
