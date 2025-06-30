Steelers Take On Huge Chunk of Jalen Ramsey Contract
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins, adding Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to their roster, while also moving on from Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The move came with player and pick swaps, but plenty of money moved in the process as well. Fitzpatrick was set to hold just under a $23 million cap hit this season, while Ramsey comes with a contract that runs through the 2028 season.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are taking on most of Ramsey's contract after the trade. The 30-year-old was paid $4 million by the Dolphins this offseason, and Miami will take on another $3 million this season. But Pittsburgh will pay the remainder of Ramsey's $26.6 million contract this year.
This comes after Pittsburgh gave Ramsey a $1.5 million raise this season.
Ramsey's cap hit next season is just over $18 million, with a $20 million hit in 2027 and a $30 million cap hit in 2028. There's a potential out after the 2025 season for the Steelers, with $15.1 million in dead cap space if they chose to release the seven-time Pro Bowler.
This season, Ramsey will hold an estimaed $7.4 million cap hit for Pittsburgh, according to Spotrac.
The Steelers will look for Ramsey to solidify their defense and be another strong force as they look to make a Super Bowl run. The team appears to be all-in on the 2025 campaign, with Ramsey joining Joey Porter Jr. and Darius Slay at cornerback, and DeShon Elliott and Juan Thornhill in the secondary.
