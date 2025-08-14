Steelers' Terry McLaurin Dream is Still Alive
PITTSBURGH — Is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dream of acquiring Terry McLaurin dead? With the organization taking the remainder of their preseason activities back to the Downtown and the South Side areas of Pittsburgh, the trade chatter surrounding a wide receiver has only ramped up. After closing out training camp without a clear number two receiver on the depth chart, the need grows with each passing day.
In an offseason that’s defied the Steelers‘ usual way of operating, the Terry McLaurin dream is very much alive. Not so long ago the thought of the Steelers trading for and signing a star receiver to one of the richest deals in the NFL was a fantasy. This offseason alone, they’ve made two trades to bring in three Pro Bowl players and signed a four-time MVP at quarterback.
With all that in mind, what is stopping the Steelers from making one more huge, home run swing in the hopes of solidifying a Super Bowl-hopeful roster? General manager Omar Khan is an aggressive and slippery NFL executive, capable of moving in complete silence and executing huge trades without sounding any alarms. He’s already made calls to the Washington Commanders to inquire about McLaurin and that’s just what we know about.
Adding fuel to the fire is the remaining holdout happening. McLaurin has not participated in any of the Commanders’ training camp, and things are reaching an impasse quickly. The Commanders’ ownership has stated a desire to keep their top pass-catcher, but the lack of movement on a new contract suggests they have a firm boundary they won’t move off of.
For the Steelers, the holdup is the same as Washington’s issue: McLaurin’s next contract. The 30-year-old receiver is entering the final year of his deal, meaning he’ll be 31 when this next deal and whatever amount of money is owed, kicks in. Their Commanders have demonstrated an unwillingness to committ to whatever McLaurin’s camp is seeking, but that doesn’t mean the Steelers feel the same.
Where things currently stand, the Steelers could make this work with their salary cap situation. According to Over The Cap, the team has just under $20 million in available cap space. McLaurin carries a $25 million cap hit for 2025, but the actual cash is only $19 million. With that small a gap, the Steelers’ mathematical wizardry can find a way to make his contract fit for the current year and moving forward. In a summer where they’ve managed to add players like Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Rodgers, Jonnu Smith and Darius Slay while finalizing extensions for DeShon Elliott and T.J. Watt, the organization still has ample cap space entering the regular season. It demonstrates that they can manage one more big move and still be salary cap compliant.
That final big move could be a trade for Terry McLaurin. The Commanders are losing leverage by the day, and the Steelers have the assets and room to make this happen. This is no longer your grandfather’s Pittsburgh Steelers, and that’s why the McLaurin dream remains alive.
