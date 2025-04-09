Steelers Put Aaron Rodgers on Clock With QB Visit
As the Pittsburgh Steelers earnestly delve into the feasibility of selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, their parallel pursuit of Aaron Rodgers remains ongoing with no clear timeline for a decision.
As Sanders gears up for his pre-draft visit with Pittsburgh this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport doesn't believe the organization is attempting to communicate any sort of message to Rodgers by showing increased interest in one of this year's top signal caller prospects.
"I don't think this is a message to Aaron Rodgers," Rapoport said on "Good Morning Football". "The Steelers don't need to do that. But if it was, I would say the message is you are now on the clock. Because the Steelers have been very patient with Rodgers. Free agency was a thousand years ago. It was so freaking long ago."
Moreover, Rapoport declared that the Steelers are attempting to safeguard themselves against losing out on Rodgers, and that perhaps their plans with Sanders will put a bit more pressure on the four-time MVP to determine his next steps.
"By the Steelers bringing in Shedeur Sanders, they made two points," Rapoport said. "One: if Rodgers doesn't come to the Steelers, they're probably going to have to draft a quarterback somewhere. And the other part of this is like, 'Rodgers, if you tell us after the draft, we're gonna have to protect ourselves.' So he's a little bit on the clock, too."
Despite its reported interest in Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe, both of whom have a chance to go in the first round, Pittsburgh has never felt particularly likely to take a quarterback on Day 1 of the draft.
If Sanders were to slide down the board, however, which has become a more probable scenario in recent days, then the value may be too good for the Steelers to pass up on.
The organization represents Rodgers' only realistic landing spot at this point in time with both the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings essentially out of the running, but they'd still need a long-term solution behind center even if he were to eventually sign with them.
With that said, the Steelers' pursuit of Rodgers should have no bearing on Sanders' potential fate with the team, and vice versa.
They have a number of other areas on the roster that require reinforcements, but selecting Sanders wouldn't hinder it from doing so, and his development wouldn't be held up if Rodgers were to enter the fray either.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!