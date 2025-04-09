Steelers Add Top RB to NFL Draft List
It's a big day on the South Side for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they host a top potential running back target of theirs for a top-30 visit ahead of the NFL Draft.
Alongside Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II and Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, the latter of whom has commonly been linked to Pittsburgh as a first-round option, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter has also reported that North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is in town.
Hampton is largely viewed as the No. 2 prospect at the position in this year's class behind Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, who is expected to fly off the board relatively early on Day 1 after logging 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in 2024.
Hampton was exceptionally productive for the Tar Heels last year as well, pacing the ACC with 281 carries and 1,660 yards while tacking on 15 touchdowns to go with 38 receptions and 373 yards.
His 2023 was equally impressive, as he racked up 1,504 yards and 15 scores on the ground alongside 29 catches for 222 yards and a touchdown while playing next to Drake Maye.
The 22-year-old ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash and 1.54-second 10-yard split at the NFL Combine while posting a 38-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump.
The Steelers met with Hampton at the combine, and he's always profiled as a logical target for the team after Najee Harris signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.
Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell is a strong start to Pittsburgh's running back room, but it may covet a true workhorse like Hampton who runs with power while also having stellar contact balance and the ability to break off a big play at any moment.
There's no guarantee Hampton will still be available when the Steelers are on the clock at No. 21, but he's certainly a name to watch if he is.
