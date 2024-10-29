Steelers' T.J. Watt Responds to Giants 'Island' Comment
PITTSBURGH -- After a press conference where New York Giants Offensive Lineman Jermaine Eluemunor spoke about his preparation to face Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt in which Eluemunor said he wanted to be put on "an island", Watt showed him the error of his ways on Monday Night Football.
When the clock struck 0, Watt finished the game with 7 tackles, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Following the game, Watt acknowledged the comments but did not let them be the dominating message in his press conference.
When asked about the comments, Watt said a little about them, but mostly focused on the way that football is played as a whole.
"Oh, of course," Watt said. "I mean, I have a lot of respect for every single player in the NFL. Everybody works hard, and I'm just trying to get my opportunities when I get 'em and make the most of 'em when they happen. But, it's not possible without scheme. We've done a good job schematically of trying to create those one-on-ones along with the backend covering just long enough and the guys up front also chewing up blockers. So it's a team effort."
While the first half started slowly for the defense, as the biggest play of the half came on a 43 yard reception from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton, Watt and the defense dominated play in the second half.
After a fumble by Russell Wilson gave the Giants a final chance to tie the game up late, Watt made it through Eluemunor and into the backfield to strip Jones and effectively end the game.
Knowing how football and the world of entertainment that surrounds it operates, statements like those that Eluemunor made will happen again when it comes to Watt. That being said, it is possible they'll think through it more after seeing his performance this week.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!