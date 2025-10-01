Steelers Potential Trade Target Taken Off Board
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may have addressed their wide receiver needs in recent weeks, as many of their depth pieces have stepped up as of late to deliver a potent passing attack.
They may find themselves in need of better receiving talent with the injury to Calvin Austin III in last week's game in Dublin, but for the time being the team will run with who they have. One of their possible options from the offseason and the outset of the regular season in Romeo Doubs seems to now be completely off the table.
Romeo Doubs Off the Board
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that internal belief within the Packers organization is that Doubs is now not only entirely off the table, but possibly up for an extension. Doubs has had an excellent start to his 2025 season with four touchdowns in four games, and now has caught more attention from his own front office.
“The trade rumors surrounding Doubs, who has four touchdowns through four games, never made much sense,” Fowler wrote. “That conversation was understandable last season, when the team suspended Doubs for one game for missing practices for personal reasons. But the Packers have shown no interest in trading him, and my sense is they have more interest in potentially extending him”
The Steelers will get a week off to continue to look for other options in the passing game, yet it is unlikely they make any significant moves. The talent pool in free agency has all but dried up for wide receivers, so the Steelers will likely wait out the Austin injury as long as they can.
