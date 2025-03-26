Steelers Treating Aaron Rodgers Saga Like Ben Roethlisberger
After the New York Giants conceded by signing Russell Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers' path towards landing Aaron Rodgers is seemingly without impediment.
The four-time MVP is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history, though he comes with his fair share of drama that's stolen the headlines over his on-field play on more than one occasion.
The Steelers are well-aware of that fact, however, as FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that the organization believes its prior experience with another future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal caller in Ben Roethlisberger has prepared them for anything and everything Rodgers may throw their way.
"One of the arguments that is being made internally there is Mike Tomlin had Ben Roethlisberger, who was not dissimilar from Aaron Rodgers in terms of big ego, Hall of Famer," Schultz said on the "NFL on FOX" podcast. "There's going to be some other stuff, but he's going to produce.
"Now, Rodgers, he did not produce last year at the level we're used to seeing or we're accustomed to him performing at. Obviously, the year before he has the Achilles, but the argument is, 'If we bring in Aaron Rodgers, this organization, this coach is stable enough and has the experience to handle it.'"
Pittsburgh has built a strong culture under Tomlin and thus has excelled at keeping internal issues under wraps, or at the very least stopping them from snowballing into a disaster.
As such, the franchise is an ideal destination for Rodgers, where it's unlikely that his personality or any controversy would become a preeminent problem, much like it did with the New York Jets this past season.
As an outspoken leader who wasn't afraid to ruffle any feathers while still finding plenty of success, Roethlisberger serves as a perfect blueprint for how Rodgers could conduct himself should he join the Steelers.
The 41-year-old is a lock to make a few eyebrow-raising comments, which for better or worse comes with the territory, but by most accounts he's a popular presence within the locker room who has the capacity to help Pittsburgh contend for a playoff spot in 2025.
