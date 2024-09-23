Steelers' First-Rounder Will Miss Rest of Regular Season
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive tackle Troy Fautanu has been diagnosed with a dislocated kneecap that will require surgery to address ligament damage and hold him out for the remainder of the regular season.
News of the injury first became public when Broderick Jones told reporters that he received first-team reps at right tackle on Friday after Fautanu "tweaked" something during practice.
The Washington product, whom Pittsburgh selected with the No. 20 pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, was listed as questionable on the team's final injury report leading into Week 3's matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Steelers then placed him on the reserve/injured list on Saturday while ESPN insider Adam Schefter declared that Fautanu would be out "indefinitely".
It's a tough break for both the Steelers and Fautanu, who performed well in his NFL debut against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, allowing two pressures and zero sacks over 55 snaps.
Rapoport added that Fautanu may return if Pittsburgh reaches the postseason. Until then, however, it would appear that Jones will hold down the fort as the starter at right tackle.
Fautanu had his knee flagged during the pre-draft process and went down with an MCL sprain during Pittsburgh's preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Aug. 9.
