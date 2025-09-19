Steelers Try Out Five OL After Max Scharping Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are doing their homework on free agent offensive linemen following the loss of Max Scharping to an ACL injury. Scharping will miss the remainder of the season once he's placed on Injured Reserve, and Pittsburgh has now brought in five potential replacements for the position.
According to the NFL's transaction wire, the Steelers brought in five players for workouts to close out their week of practice. Those players include Karsen Barnhart, Chris Glaser, Sebastian Gutierrez, Lorenzo Thompson and Leroy Watson.
Glaser has appeared in eight NFL games since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He originally signed with the Kansas City Chiefs but has since played for the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears. He has one NFL start with New York and has played a total of 84 offensive and 15 special teams snaps.
Barnhart entered the league in 2024 as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent time being signed and cut from their practice squad and was eventually released in 2025. He's yet to play in an NFL regular season game.
Gutierrez was undrafted in 2022 and signed with the Denver Broncos. He's spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns throughout his career, appearing in two NFL games. He has experience playing both guard and tackle in the league.
Thompson joined the Cleveland Browns in 2024 as an undrafted free agent and spent the 2024 seasons with the team on their practice squad. He played tackle in the 2024 preseason but transitioned to guard in the 2025 preseason before being released.
Watson has spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Patriots, Tennessee Titans, 49ers, Browns and Minnesota Vikings throughout his career. He joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and has played in 11 NFL games with four starts, all coming at tackle.
The Steelers have options in-house with Andrus Peat being inactive the first two games. However, they do like to keep multiple offensive line depth pieces, and it's clear they're looking for answers as they move forward without Scharping.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!