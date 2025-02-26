Steelers Uncertain of Injured Rookie's Future
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Ryan Watts was unable to play during his rookie season due to a neck injury in the fourth quarter of the Steelers final preseason game against the Detroit Lions.
After being selected in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Steelers, Watts took part in training camp for the team as well as playing in their preseason games. Playing well throughout, Watts was nearing a possible 53-man selection before his season ended prematurely.
Watts ended up receiving surgery following the conclusion of the season, going under surgery on January 24.
Now, general manager Omar Khan has given an update on Watts during a media appearance ahead of this year's Scouting Combine.
"We were really excited about Ryan's progression last year," Khan said. "He just got better and better each week, and it was just unfortunate. He had a significant injury, and we'll see how all that shakes out. But really disappointed how that ended for him because that young man was really trending in the right direction."
At this point, it is still unclear on the recovery time for Watts and whether it would interfere with a return to the team for the coming season. Given his injury it is possible that the Steelers look to address the position in the draft or free agency, but there has been no indication of that just yet.
In limited time over the summer, Watts showed upside and versatility that was refereshing to see from a position that suffered as much as it did in the 2023 season. Watts is still young, and will likely still get a chance to prove himself as a member of the team, but the timeline for that is not clear at this point.
