Steelers Urged to Make DB Move
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly struggled when it came to defense in their Thursday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend, with Ja'Marr Chase having a career game en route to the walk-off win by his team.
The largest struggle came from the secondary group. While the front seven struggled to apply pressure to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco all game, the secondary was unable to stop basic slant plays. While Chase and his fellow wideout Tee Higgins offer one of the best receiving tandems in football, the defense should have done a better job.
Former GM Calls for New Additions
The lack of performance caught the eye of former Bills GM Doug Whaley, who took to 93.7 The Fan to issue his opinion on what to do moving forward with the defensive backs.
"Guess what, Jalen Ramsey's not a lockdown corner anymore," Whaley said. "You cannot put him on the number one receiver. His best attribute now, is that jack of all trades, move him around, be able to go where that ball is in the air. Try and make interceptions, make big hits. I would actually start looking for a DB. I'm a little concerned about that, so I would start looking. I wouldn't overpay. If it's a trend, where he continues to decline, I think you're gonna need another one."
The Steelers do likely need to make a serious move in some direction in order to be competitive when it comes for vying for the playoffs and a win in those playoffs. One possible move is to bench one of their current starters for the time being. Ramsey is unlikely to be one of the players bench due to the monetary and trade captial investments in him, but the rest should be in consideration to some degree.
Can Steelers Find a Replacement?
Juan Thornhill and Darius Slay have been disappointing so far this season, and both positions that they occupy could use an injection of youth. Unfortunately, it is unlikely the Steelers will find someone valuable at the trade deadline, so their best option is likely an internal one.
They may be able to land someone good in free agency, but at this point in the season it is going to be someone they will have to seriously develop to make sure they play to the Steelers' standard. They could take a risk on a young player, like an undrafted free agent in this past year's draft class, but who that could be is completely unknown at this point.
