Steelers WR Named Biggest Bust
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are banking on Van Jefferson and a band of smaller-name wide receivers to take over the starting role this season alongside George Pickens. But not everyone believes the offense will find the success they need out of the former Los Angeles Rams wideout.
Predicting the biggest bust for every team, Bleacher Report highlighted the Steelers wide receiver position as their biggest concern.
"Van Jefferson put together a solid 2022 campaign on the Los Angeles Rams, tallying 802 yards and six touchdowns. Otherwise, though, he's totaled 798 yards in three seasons. Pittsburgh, as currently constructed, is counting on Jefferson to hold a significant role. The risk is apparent," Bleacher Report writes.
Jefferson likely holds the lead for the WR2 position in Pittsburgh heading into training camp. The 27-year-old is entering his fifth NFL season with 35 starts on his resume. Still, last season he caught just 20 passes for 209 yards and no touchdowns.
In four seasons, Jefferson has caught 101 passes for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came in 2021 when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. It was his second year in the league.
The Steelers need Jefferson to find his form in Pittsburgh, or they could be in trouble. There are still rumbles of a potential trade for names like Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel, but the Steelers first option is likely to find a name from in-house. Jefferson tops that list heading into training camp, and his progression within the offense will be one of the bgigest storylines throughout the summer.
If Jefferson does not work out, look for the Steelers to test out Calvin Austin and Roman Wilson as their No. 2. After that, they may push harder for a trade.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more
- Steelers Get Asking Price for All-Pro CB
- T.J. Watt Has New Competition for DPOY
- Insider Gives Brutally Honest Take on Steelers WR Search
- WATCH: Steelers' George Pickens Shows Off QB Skills
- Steelers' Justin Fields, George Pickens Show Off Chemistry