Steelers Veteran QB Options if Aaron Rodgers Signs Elsewhere
As the Epic of Aaron Rodgers rages on in free agency, it's advisable for the Pittsburgh Steelers to ensure they have contingency plans in place at the quarterback position.
Though they're likely in the driver's seat for his services at the moment considering the Minnesota Vikings have yet to truly test the waters, there's no telling what twists and turns lie ahead.
One would hope that a resolution isn't too far away, and it'll have wide-ranging consequences for the Steelers once it happens regardless of if Rodgers signs with them or not.
Should he head elsewhere, however, Pittsburgh shouldn't fret. Though Rodgers is the top option available, a number of veterans remain on the market who could come in and at the very least enter a healthy competition with Mason Rudolph for the starting job in 2025.
With that, let's take a look at three signal callers who profile as logical targets if Rodgers doesn't end up wearing the black and gold.
Russell Wilson
Wilson met with both the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants last week, and it feels likely that he'll await word on Rodgers' fate before deciding his own next steps.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac recently reported that his preference is to remain a Steeler, though that feeling may not be reciprocated.
The 36-year-old signed a one-year deal worth the veteran minimum with the team last offseason following his release from the Denver Broncos.
He sustained a calf injury at the beginning of training camp that he'd later reaggravate, causing him to miss the initial six games of the year.
Wilson threw for 1,784 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions while the Steelers went 6-1 in his first seven starts upon his return, which brought renewed optimism to the organization.
Everything came crashing down soon after, however, as Pittsburgh closed the 2024 campaign on a five-game losing streak, potentially severing Wilson's relationship with the team in the process.
He remains a capable starter who excels at throwing the deep ball and also wants to play for the Steelers, so perhaps they'll reconsider him in a world where they don't land Rodgers, even if the interest isn't present as of now.
Jameis Winston
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Winston spent the first five years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before heading to the New Orleans Saints ahead of the 2020 campaign and staying there through 2023.
He agreed to a one-year, $4 million pact with the Browns last March and was named the starter after Deshaun Watson suffered a torn Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7.
Winston finished the season with 2,121 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. One of his two wins came in a snow-laden Thursday night showdown versus Pittsburgh in Week 12, during which he completed 18 of his 27 attempts through the air for 219 yards and a pick.
The 31-year-old is an absolute whirlwind behind center who throws all caution to the wind and has no issue airing the ball out, which can lead to an extraordinary amount of turnovers in the process.
Winston is a low-floor, high-ceiling player who would add some pizazz to Steelers games, but he isn't a true long-term solution much like the other quarterbacks on this list.
Joe Flacco
Flacco was enemy No. 1 in Pittsburgh for a decade during his time with the Ravens, and the 40-year-old may have an opportunity to switch allegiances within the AFC North rivalry.
After suiting up for Baltimore from 2008 to 2018, Flacco spent time with the Broncos, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles before joining the Browns in 2023, whom he guided to the postseason after Watson went down for the year with a shoulder injury.
The Indianapolis Colts, encouraged by what he showed, signed Flacco to a one-year contract worth $4.5 million last March.
Anthony Richardson, the No. 4 overall selection in 2023, appeared in just 11 games this past season due to injury while also getting benched on one occasion, opening the door for Flacco to leave his mark.
In total, the veteran accumulated 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions across eight contests (six starts). Much like Winston, one of Flacco's two wins occurred against the Steelers, as he led Indianapolis past them by a score of 27-24 in Week 4.
The Super Bowl XLVII MVP is nearing the end of his career and is cut from the same cloth as Rudolph in terms of his play style, but he could still fill a role for Pittsburgh next season if Rodgers isn't in tow.
