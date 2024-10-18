Steelers RB Props Up Justin Fields
While Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields was hard on himself on the precipice of losing the starting job to Russell Wilson, running back Najee Harris stood behind him and ensured that his contributions didn't go unnoticed.
"I saw some comments that Justin said about him not doing the best that he can," Harris said. "I think that he did the best he possibly can. I think he did a really good job—and he shouldn't—Well, I know he's trying to—but, just me saying publicly that we're all proud of him and don't be so hard on yourself. We got your back. I got your back. But, you know, I think that this all 11 of us gotta pitch in be in there, because we need both of them for sure.”
In his six starts on the season, Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record while throwing for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns and an interception in addition to posting 231 yards and five scores on the ground.
He lost the quarterback battle following training camp and the preseason, but stepped up once Wilson reaggravated a prior calf injury before the team's Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Fields showed immense growth from his days with the Chicago Bears and proved himself to be a threat both in the pocket and on the move, but it wasn't enough to convince Pittsburgh that he would provide more to the offense than Wilson.
The team's decision has seemingly ruffled some feathers, and while Wilson is about as accomplished as they come, he still has to demonstrate that he can successfully operate within the Steelers' offense.
Harris explained that with Wilson at the helm, he'll have to follow in the footsteps of what Fields has done thus far in order for Pittsburgh to sustain its hot start.
"Russ being out there, I mean he got to do the same thing that Justin’s doing," Harris said. "Justin’s been doing a great job for us. This is the best start I had throughout my years being here."
