NFL Insider: Steelers WR Trade 'Going to Happen'
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled nearly every hole on their roster in 2024, but despite an eventful offseason, the team is still looking to add one more piece.
To this point, the Steelers have been linked to nearly every wide receiver believed to be on the trade market. So far, nothing has come to fruition, although insider Michael Lombardi reported earlier this summer that Pittsburgh was believed to have a trade in place with the San Francisco 49ers during the NFL Draft.
Ultimately, nothing happened, but the belief is still strong that a move is coming. NFL insider Jason La Canfora said on the most recent episode of "In the Huddle" that he's "convinced" the team is going to add a wideout via trade at some point before the season.
"I'm pretty bullish on the Steelers," La Canfora said. "They're going to add a wide receiver at some point between now and the trade deadline. That's going to happen. They've budgeted for it. They've been trying to make it happen. I'd be stunned if it doesn't."
The best guess for a wideout move is likely Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers. With the two sides being distant on a contract extension, it doesn't seem likely Aiyuk is in San Francisco much longer. If the team does decide to move on, Pittsburgh feels like their best suitor.
Really, it would come down to a contract as the most recent offer from the 49ers is reportedly around $26 million - and hasn't been accepted.
If it's not Aiyuk, Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos has been a name to watch, and could be a stronger option with his contract price. There may also be sleepers such as John Metchie out of Houston and Jakobi Meyers out of Las Vegas.
If the team doesn't make a move, Van Jefferson appears to be the leading WR2 option behind George Pickens. Calvin Austin, Quez Watkins and Scotty Miller are all expected to be part of the offense as well, along with third-round rookie Roman Wilson, could the team is viewing as a potential No. 2 by the end of the season.
