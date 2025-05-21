Steelers Rookie QB Learning From Legendary Mentor
PITTSBURGH -- Another day passes, and questions still surround the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback room. Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and Skylar Thompson currently make up the depth chart, but the outlook remains the same on Aaron Rodgers joining the team before the season begins.
In the meantime, Steelers' rookie QB Will Howard is building buzz. He impressed with his limited performance at the team's rookie minicamp and media rounds. In the absence of a true starting QB, hype is rapidly growing for Howard. Part of that hype is his comparisons to franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger.
In addition to their size and style similarities in the pocket, Howard hopes to continue learning from the two-time Super Bowl winner. He recently spoke to Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show about meeting Roethlisberger and the mentorship he hopes to form.
"Now being a Steeler, getting to know him. He's been really helpful for me, texting me, checking in last week," he said. "I could see him being a really good mentor for me going forward and he's been super nice so far."
There's sure to be helpful resources around for the rookie QB in Pittsburgh. He and Roethlisberger have the start of a great relationship, and if Rodgers comes to the organization, that's two future Hall of Famers at Howard's disposal to learn from.
The Steelers and their fan base hope it is enough to get Howard on track to become an NFL starting quarterback. As a sixth-round choice, his chances of becoming a franchise quarterback are lower, but there's no denying the organization has higher hopes for Will Howard. Forming a strong mentorship with Roethlisberger would be a significant step toward surprising the NFL and becoming a starter for the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!