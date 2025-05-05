Steelers Reveal Rookie Jersey Numbers
On Twitter, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially revealed the jersey numbers for each member of their 2025 draft class as they head into their rookie season.
Sixth-round pick Will Howard, a quarterback out of Ohio State, will wear No. 18. He used the number in each of his final two seasons at Kansas State in 2022 and 2023, as well as in his lone year with the Buckeyes, which led to a national title. The last Steelers to don it were Anthony Averett and Mike Williams in 2024.
Third-round selection Kaleb Johnson, a running back out of Iowa, will wear No. 20, which was used by Cameron Sutton last season. Johnson held claim to No. 2 throughout his entire three-year stint with the Hawkeyes, though that number belongs to Mason Rudolph in Pittsburgh.
Fourth-rounder Jack Sawyer, an edge rusher from Ohio State, will stick with the same No. 33 that he wore from 2021 to 2024 with the Buckeyes. Aaron Shampklin, Boston Scott, David Perales and C.J. Henderson all wore it last season for the Steelers.
Cornerback/return man Donte Kent, a seventh-rounder out of Central Michigan, will go with No. 34 after wearing both No. 19 and No. 4 during his five seasons as a member of the Chippewas. He'll take over the number after Jalen Elliott wore it for two games with Pittsburgh in 2024.
Linebacker Carson Bruener, a seventh-round linebacker from Washington, will not wear the same No. 87 that his dad, Mark, did when he played tight end for the Steelers and instead went with No. 44, which was used by Tyler Matakevich last season.
Defensive tackle Yahya Black, who was chosen in the fifth round and was a teammate of Johnson's at Iowa, will wear No. 78, last used by James Daniels from 2022 to 2024.
First-round pick Derrick Harmon, a defensive tackle out of Oregon, will wear No. 99 after using No. 41 in his three years at Michigan State and No. 55 in his lone season with the Ducks. The number was last worn by Larry Ogunjobi from 2022 to 2024.
