Steelers Will Need to Wait for WR Trade
There's been noticeable levels of inactivity on the trade market over the past handful of days while the Pittsburgh Steelers look to round out their roster ahead of the Nov. 5 deadline, though there appears to be a logical explanation for the sudden lull.
On Twitter, FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz stated that a number of AFC teams have halted trade discussions as they await the results of Week 9 to further dictate their direction for the rest of the season.
"Sources: Several AFC teams have paused trade talks to see where they stand after Sunday’s games," Schultz wrote. "With so many 2-win teams in the AFC, some aren’t ready to give up on their seasons or trade players at a discount. Sunday’s results will likely tip the scale one way or another before Tuesday’s trade deadline."
One domino has already fallen with the New York Jets, who improved their record to 3-6 with a 21-13 win over the Houston Texans on Thursday night.
Given that Mike Williams is one of the top wide receivers remaining on the board, the Steelers are likely keeping a close eye on how the Jets choose to go about doing business over the next couple of days. Pittsburgh's interest in the 30-year-old is no secret, though after Allen Lazard was recently placed on injured reserve, New York could talk itself into making a playoff push and opt to keep Williams while handing him a larger role instead of dealing him away. He has 12 catches for 166 yards on the season thus far.
Another conference foe to watch in that same vein is the Denver Broncos. They are right in the mix for a wild card spot with a 5-3 record, but a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday could make them more willing to sell off a couple of parts.
Veteran receiver Courtland Sutton, who put up 29 receptions for 377 yards and two touchdowns over Denver's first eight contests of the year, is an obvious fit for the Steelers, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if they were to pounce should he suddenly become available.
Pittsburgh has some enticing options in front of it, though it'll need to wait for the conclusion of this week's games before truly buckling down.
