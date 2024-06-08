Report: Steelers Candidate Accused of Sending Explicit Content to Minor
PITTSBURGH -- Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is looking for a new NFL home, and prior to the team signing Cam Sutton to a one-year deal, he was linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers as a strong candidate for their missing cornerback spot.
Now, he's reportedly facing legal troubles. According to CBS Sports Miami, Howard is being accused of "circulating photos and videos of himself and other women having sex to humiliate them and cause emotional distress. He is also accused of sending this material to a minor boy," CBS writes.
The filing was reportedly made by a "john Doe" and claims that Howard had the minor's phone number in case the boy's mother's phone died and she could not get in touch with him. The report claims Howard got the woman pregnant and allegedly demanded she get an abortion. The boy saw the "sexually explicit" content on iCloud after it was deleted from his phone.
The report claims the woman would delete the messages between she and Horward when they were done texting through her son's phone, but in this instance, he texted her son while he and the woman were fighting.
"In a filing made by 'Jane Doe,' Howard is accused of sending several sexual videos and photos of different women to others. When Jane discovered this, she asked Howard why he shared these videos with other people. He allegedly responded saying that he wanted to, "make her mad because she did not want to have sex with him," CBS writes.
Howard, 30, has one interception in each of the last two seasons. During his career, he's totalled 29. Prior to the Steelers signing Sutton, they had a need for a veteran cornerback in their lineup, and at the time, the former Dolphins star was believed to be the right fit.
