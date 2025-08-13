Steelers Insider Reveals Timeline for WR Move
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have a wide receiver move on the horizon.
On the latest episode of the "Kaboly + Mack" podcast, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly stated that he wouldn't be surprised if the team were to add a receiver to their roster in the near future.
"I don't think any time within the next week, but something might be coming down the pike here," Kaboly said. "I'll put it this way: I would not be shocked within the next 10 to 12 days that they add a receiver. I was under the impression that they're just gonna play it out like they are right now. 'We have [Roman] Wilson, [Calvin] Austin, we're going with that'. I was pretty much sure of that. I don't know if I'm as sure of that anymore."
Adding depth at receiver has remained a focus for Pittsburgh throughout the entire offseason. It landed its new No. 1 option in DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks just ahead of free agency and later traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, but the organization has done little outside of that to address the position.
While signing Robert Woods to a one-year deal brings a veteran presence to the room, he's also 33-years-old and recorded just 203 yards over 15 games with the Houston Texans last season.
The Steelers are hoping for a bounce-back sophomore campaign from Wilson after playing just five snaps during his rookie season, and while he performed well in the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend, he still has more to prove moving forward.
Austin was a key piece of Pittsburgh's offense last year and is slated to remain the team's primary slot receiver, but he's also currently dealing with a minor abdominal muscle injury and missed significant time towards the end of training camp.
Tight end Jonnu Smith could essentially operate as a receiver for the Steelers due to his versatility and receiving prowess, but they could certainly use depth beyond him.
With the deadline for final rosters cut set for 4 p.m. EST on August 26, Pittsburgh should have some enticing receiver options come available over the next two weeks or so alongside the veterans already residing on the free agent market.
