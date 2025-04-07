Raiders Release Young CB With Connection to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- According to Las Vegas Review-Journal's VIncent Bonsignore, the Las Vegas Raiders are parting ways with a cornerback already connected to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to Bonsignore, the Raiders were looking to find a trade partner for cornerback Jack Jones as they look to move on from this offseason. Now, it's being reported that Jones has been released by Las Vegas, clearing his $3.4 million salary and making him a free agent.
Jones has significant ties with the Steelers as Jones played in all seventeen games at cornerback with the Raiders last season with new Steelers defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander being the safeties coach in Las Vegas.
The Steelers need depth at cornerback, and Jones might have the versatility to fill their need. Providing starting experience, Jones could enter the group as a depth piece on the outside with Cory Trice and then help on the inside with Beanie Bishop and Brandon Echols.
Having a connection to Alexander could come in handy for Pittsburgh. They were looking into names like Nate Hobbs in free agency out of Las Vegas, but did not end up signing him before he went to Green Bay to join the Packers.
If the Steelers are considering Jones as added depth on the outside, they could hold the upper hand because of their new defensive backs coach.
Jones is 27 years old and coming off a season with three interceptions and 16 pass deflections, Throughout his three-year career, he's totaled seven interceptions, 27 pass deflections and has allowed a 60.8% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks, according to Pro-Football-Reference.
The former fourth-round pick for the New England Patriots is looking to land an opportunity with his third NFL team, and Pittsburgh could be considering a younger option for the future after signing Darius Slay to a one-year deal. Maybe, Jack is that option.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!