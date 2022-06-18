Skip to main content

Lack of Punishment Against Team Owners Could Keep Deshaun Watson From Suspension

The NFLPA plans to defend Deshaun Watson "vigorously."

The NFLPA plans to "vigorously" defend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson when the league eventually hands down a suspension for his sexual assault allegations. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFLPA plans to use treatment against multiple owners as their case. 

The NFLPA plans to use Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as examples for lesser punishments when discussing sexual misconduct throughout the league. The argument will be that these owners are held to a higher standard, therefore, Watson should not be subject to a harsher discipline. 

Snyder was hit with a $10 million fine in 2021 when the league found there was sexual misconduct to team employees. The team did not lose any draft picks and Snyder was not suspended. 

Kraft was charged with solicitation for allegations of receiving sexual acts from a message parlor. However, he did not receive any punishment from the NFL. 

Jones' former P.R. chief Rich Dalrymple was accused of secretly videotaping cheerleaders while they changed, but the league did not investigate the matter. The Cowboys paid a $2.4 million settlement to the four cheerleaders, according to ESPN. 

The NFLPA will defend Watson with the case that, even if there was wrongdoing, the league set the principal with Snyder's punishment and the lack of punishment for Kraft and Jones. 

