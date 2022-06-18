Lack of Punishment Against Team Owners Could Keep Deshaun Watson From Suspension

The NFLPA plans to "vigorously" defend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson when the league eventually hands down a suspension for his sexual assault allegations. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFLPA plans to use treatment against multiple owners as their case.

The NFLPA plans to use Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as examples for lesser punishments when discussing sexual misconduct throughout the league. The argument will be that these owners are held to a higher standard, therefore, Watson should not be subject to a harsher discipline.

Snyder was hit with a $10 million fine in 2021 when the league found there was sexual misconduct to team employees. The team did not lose any draft picks and Snyder was not suspended.

Kraft was charged with solicitation for allegations of receiving sexual acts from a message parlor. However, he did not receive any punishment from the NFL.

Jones' former P.R. chief Rich Dalrymple was accused of secretly videotaping cheerleaders while they changed, but the league did not investigate the matter. The Cowboys paid a $2.4 million settlement to the four cheerleaders, according to ESPN.

The NFLPA will defend Watson with the case that, even if there was wrongdoing, the league set the principal with Snyder's punishment and the lack of punishment for Kraft and Jones.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Free Agent RB David Johnson Open to Joining Steelers

Diontae Johnson is Not Steelers Next Contract. This is Who is

Minkah Signed: Here's What's Next for Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick Responds to Record-Breaking Deal

Steelers Set Asking Price for Mason Rudolph

Steelers Holding 'Fake' Quarterback Competition

Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: One More Signing on the Way

Panthers Moving Quick to Trade for Baker Mayfield

Steelers Rumored to Move Diontae Johnson's Position

JuJu Smith-Schuster's Future Return to Steelers is Complicated

Four Edge Rushers Steelers Can Add This Summer

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers Mini Camp