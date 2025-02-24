Rams Hire Former Steelers QB
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Alex Van Pelt is headed to the next stop in his coaching career.
According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Los Angeles Rams have hired Van Pelt as a senior offensive assistant.
He most recently served as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator in 2024. The unit averaged the second-fewest yards (291.9) and third-fewest points (17.0) per game, leading to Van Pelt's dismissal at the end of the year alongside head coach Jerod Mayo.
After a prolific career at the University of Pittsburgh, the Steelers selected Van Pelt in the eighth round of the 1993 NFL Draft. He was released during training camp as a rookie, however, and spent the remainder of that year with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Van Pelt spent the bulk of his playing days with the Buffalo Bills. From 1995 through 2003, he appeared in 31 games, 11 of which were starts, and threw for 2,985 yards, 16 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
His first coaching role came with the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe in 2005 before joining the University of Buffalo as a volunteer quarterbacks coach that same year.
From 2006 through 2009, Van Pelt held a number of different titles with the Buffalo Bills, which included offensive quality control coach, quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator.
After the team fired the entire staff in January 2010, he became the quarterbacks coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through the 2011 campaign.
When their staff was let go as well, Van Pelt bolted to the Green Bay Packers and was named their running backs coach from 2012 to 2013.
Van Pelt then acted as the franchise's quarterbacks coach from 2014 through 2017. He left once his contract expired and took up the same role with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2018 through 2019.
Upon being named the Cleveland Browns' head coach ahead of the 2020 campaign, Kevin Stefanski hired Van Pelt as his offensive coordinator. He remained in that role through 2023, also serving as the team's quarterbacks coach that final season before his dismissal.
