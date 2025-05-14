Report: Steelers Open Season Against Aaron Rodgers Former Team
The Pittsburgh Steelers could have quite the juicy matchup to open the 2025 season.
As reported by Matt O'Leary of the "Just Jets" podcast, the Steelers are set to face off against the New York Jets on the road at MetLife Stadium in Week 1, with a kickoff time of 1:00 p.m. EST.
Just going beyond the implications that the first contest of the year typically carries, there's plenty of connections and opportunities for revenge games in this one.
For Pittsburgh, it'll get its first chance to play against its former quarterback in Justin Fields. After spending the 2024 campaign with the black and gold, during which he racked up 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns to go alongside 289 yards and five scores on the ground, Fields signed a two-year deal worth $40 million with New York and enters the year as its bona fide starter.
The Steelers showed interest in re-signing him, though Fields didn't appear convinced that they'd let him take the reins of the offense and instead bolted for what he viewed as a more attractive landing spot with the Jets.
Aaron Rodgers, of course, factors into the equation as well. Though he has yet to sign with Pittsburgh, the expectation remains that he'll do so in the not-so-distant future.
The 41-year-old endured a disappointing 5-11 2024 campaign with New York that resulted in the organization cleaning house. New head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey did not welcome Rodgers back, releasing him despite the fact that he had a year remaining on his contract.
Rodgers has made it clear that he wasn't thrilled with how the whole situation played itself out, which could make for quite the contentious Week 1 matchup should he sign with the Steelers and O'Leary's report prove to be correct.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!