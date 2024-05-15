All Steelers

Rumor: Steelers Christmas Game Leaked

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rumored to have a Christmas Day game.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could be back playing on the biggest holiday of the year in 2-2024 and taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions in the process if one report is right.

Ahead of the official 2024 NFL schedule release, Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan reported that the Steelers would play the Kansas City Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day. Fillipponi and The Fan accurately leaked the entire Steelers 2023 schedule hours before its release last year, and may have revealed another key part of the schedule this year.

A Christmas Day game could create a variety of obstacles for the team and fans alike. Not only would it be played on a Wednesday, but would also be set in presumably frigid temperatures outdoors at Acrisure Stadium in late December. What's more, there is reportedly a bidding war going on between Netflix and Amazon Prime for the right to broadcast those games, making it unclear just how many households in Western Pennsylvania and beyond would get to see the game on television at all.

But on the brighter side, a national stage to face off with an AFC powerhouse would represent a massive opportunity for the ambitious Steelers, who have undergone massive changes this offseason to try and compete for a Super Bowl in the near future. Knocking off the defending world champions in a standalone game could help Pittsburgh announce themselves as a contender.

There's a long way to go go before that actually happens but the Steelers look like prime television inventory for a national audience for now. The full 2024 NFL schedule for all teams will be revealed on Wednesday, May 15 at 8 pm on ESPN.

