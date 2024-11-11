Steelers RB to Undergo Testing on Ankle Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will see the severity of a key injury that occured during Week 10 against the Washington Commanders. Running back Najee Harris didn't miss more than a drive during the team's win, but he did suffer an ankle injury, and confirmed he'll see what comes of it in the coming days.
Harris left late in the game after being rolled up on during a run after trying to get up, fell to the field. After trainers came out to look at the injury, he jumped up and jogged to the sideline. He was back on the field during the Steelers' next drive.
After the game, Harris told reporters that he'll have testing done to see what the injury exactly is.
"I got rolled up on," Harris said. "Got back into the game, but I’ll have further tests done tomorrow to see what it exactly is."
Harris has been the force behind the Steelers offense for most of the season, totaling 592 yards and two touchdowns on the ground this season, coming into Week 10. Against the Commanders, he rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown.
It isn't expected that Harris will miss any time, but could sit out a few practice days to rest his ankle. With him limited throughout the week, the team will turn to Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson at running back. If he's unable to go in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens, which is unlikely, Warren would start.
Harris doesn't have much of an injury history in the NFL, and seems to shake off ailments better than most. A testiment to his dedication of keeping himself in shape, the 26-year-old running back is as reliable as they come when it comes to being on the field.
And with the Steelers sitting a half-game up in the AFC North, they'll need Harris on the field as they taken on the Ravens.
