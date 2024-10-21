Steelers Officially Name Russell Wilson Starting QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new starting quarterback when their game against the New York Jets kicks off, as Russell Wilson will make his first start of the 2024 season. Wilson had been out for the first 6 games of the season due to a lingering calf injury from the offseason.
The Steelers made the quarterback change this week following a 32-13 dominating win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The previous starting quarterback Justin Fields had thrown for 1,106 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception in 6 games played. Additionally, Fields rushed for 231 yards and 5 touchdowns on the ground as the starter.
Wilson will make his first start since Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, a 3 point loss by his former team in the Denver Broncos against the New England Patriots. In that game, Wilson threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns on 25 completions.
Wilson's 2023 season with the Broncos saw him throw for 26 touchdowns and 8 interceptions with a total of 3,070 yards.
Now, he will get the start for Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets.
Through Week 6 of the 2024 season, the Jets ranked second in passing yards allowed, holding their opponents to an average of 148.8 yards per game. Wilson presents an opportunity to the Steelers to create a dynamic offense this season. With the exception of the Raiders win, the Steelers have not been able to perform at a high level offensively.
Wilson brings with him 12 years of NFL experience, with a Super Bowl win and 43,653 yards thrown in his career. Between the Seattle Seahawks and the Broncos, Wilson has won 115 games in 188 starts as an NFL quarterback.
The Steelers have already lost their first primetime game of the season, hosting the Cowboys on Week 5 and losing 20-17. With a new quarterback at the helm, it is possible the Steelers can turn around their luck in primetime.
