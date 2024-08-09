49ers Sign Former Steelers Starting Punter
PITTSBURGH -- The San Francisco 49ers chose to sign a former Pittsburgh Steelers punter in Pressley Harvin III, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.
Harvin played for Sumter High School in Sumter, S.C., where he played tight end and punter. He would average a punt of 42.5 yards in his senior season, earning him All-State honors.
He committed to Georgia Tech as a part of their Class of 2017 and took over the starting punter position as a freshman. He led all Division I freshmen and was 16th in the country with a average of 44.1 yards per punt, with 50 punts for 2,205 yards and a long of 62 yards, earning him Third Team All-ACC honors.
Harvin improved in his sophomore season, but didn't punt as much in 2018. He had 35 punts for 1,447 yards, 41.3 yards per punt, and a long of 62. He had regular-season average of 44.3 yards, which would've ranked him top of the ACC and No. 16 in the nation, but his 31 punts fell just short of the 3.6 punts per game needed to qualify for the NCAA’s official statistical rankings. He still earned Second Team All-ACC honors for his efforts.
He punted a career-high 80 times for 3,583 yards, 44.8 yards per attempt, and a long of 58 yards as a junior in 2019. His yards per punt ranked No. 5 in the ACC and No. 17 in the country.
His best season came in 2020, where he had 45 punts for 2,161 yards, 48.0 per punt, and a career-long punt of 70 yards. His 48.0 yards per attempt led the nation and broke both Georgia Tech and ACC records. This earned him First Team All-ACC and unanimous All-American honors and the Ray Guy Award, recognizing the best punter in college football.
The Steelers drafted Harvin in the Seventh Round with the No. 254 overall pick in 2021. Harvin would sign a four-year rookie contract shortly after and won the starting punter competition against Jordan Berry.
Harvin punted 70 times his rookie season for 2,982 yards, 42.6 yards per attempt, long of 64, three touchbacks and 25 punts inside the 20-yard line in 15 games. His total punts ranked eighth most, punts inside the 20-yard line ranked No. 10 and yards per punt ranked No. 33 in the NFL, respectively. He earned All-PFWA Rookie Team honors for his efforts in 2021.
He punted 69 times in 2022 for 3,072 yards and 44.5 yards per attempt, with 20 punts inside the 20-yard line and five touchbacks in 17 games. His yards per punt ranked tied for No. 28, punts inside the 20-yard line ranked tied for No. 24 and total punts ranked No. 14 in the NFL.
Harvin finished his final season in Pittsburgh with 78 punts for 3,419 yards, 43.8 yards per attempt, 30 punts inside the 20-yard line and six touchbacks in 15 games. His total punts ranked No. 7, punts inside the 20-yard line at No. 10 and yards per punt at No. 32, second worst in the NFL.
The Steelers released Harvin this offseason and signed Cameron Johnston on a three-year contract to replace him.
