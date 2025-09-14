Seahawks Mock Steelers' Renegade Tradition
The Seattle Seahawks joined in on a deep-rooted Pittsburgh Steelers tradition as the two sides battled it out in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium, and the former ultimately got the last laugh.
As every game on the North Shore transitions into the fourth quarter, the Steelers blast Styx's "Renegade" as a highlight package plays on their video board. The franchise first began doing so all the way back in 2001 when Heinz Field opened, and it didn't take long for it to catch on as a staple of the game day experience.
The song pumps up Steelers fans and players alike, with the latter waving their yellow Terrible Towels in unison. The tradition provides the team with quite the home-field advantage heading into the latter stages of games, and it's become iconic over the years.
Opposing teams, as expected, are well-aware that they'll have to contend with "Renegade" when they hit the road to face the Steelers, and the Seahawks in particular decided to have some fun with it.
While on the sideline, some of Seattle's players and personnel began waving their white towels as the song played in a bit of a lighthearted gesture meant to provide the team with some extra juice in a tied game at 14-14.
Clearly the Seahawks' actions paid off, as they kicked a field goal to go up 17-14 in the early stages of the fourth quarter before capitalizing with a touchdown on Kaleb Johnson's mistake on the ensuing kickoff, making it 24-14.
Though Pittsburgh made it a one-score contest with a field goal on the following series, Seattle answered with another touchdown to effectively put the game out of reach at 31-17, which would end up being the final tally.
Perhaps the Seahawks weren't looking to make a mockery of the Steelers' tradition with their sideline antics, but they certainly let their play do the talking in that regard by trouncing the black and gold in the final quarter.
It was simply an embarrassing effort by Pittsburgh to finish out the game, and the fact that Seattle performed at a much higher level in that regard while using the former's home tradition to its advantage makes the loss sting a little more.
