Seven Steelers Nominated for 2025 Hall of Fame
The Pittsburgh Steelers have seven former players who are among the nominees for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2025.
The list includes wide receiver Hines Ward, kicker Gary Anderson, linebacker James Farrior, defensive tackle Casey Hampton, linebacker James Harrison, linebacker Mike Vrabel and fullback John Kuhn.
Ward was a Steelers third-round pick out of the University of Georgia in the 1998 NFL Draft. He spent all 14 years of his career in Pittsburgh, recording 12,083 yards, 1,000 receptions and 85 touchdowns for the team.
Ward won two Super Bowls with the Steelers (XL, XLIII), the first of which he was the MVP of against the Seattle Seahawks during the 2005 campaign, while also being a four-time Pro Bowler and an inductee into the organization's Hall of Honor.
Anderson is Pittsburgh's all-time leading scorer with 1,343 points after spending 13 years with the team. He is also the NFL's all-time leader in points and was a two-time first-team All-Pro, four-time Pro Bowler and a member of two separate All-Decade teams after playing for over 20 years.
Hampton was Pittsburgh's first-round pick in 2001, and all 12 years of his career came in the Steel City. He also won two Super Bowls with the Steelers as their nose tackle, was a five-time Pro Bowler and is a member of the Steelers' Hall of Honor as well as their All-Time Team.
Farrior joined the Steelers in 2002 and spent the last 10 seasons of his career with them, also taking home two Super Bowl rings while being named a first-team All Pro (2004) and two-time Pro Bowler during his tenure with the team.
Harrison spent parts of 14 seasons in the black and gold, winning two Super Bowls while being named the Defensive Player of the Year in 2008, a two-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler.
Vrabel began his career with Pittsburgh, playing four seasons for the team before embarking on a prolific career that included three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.
Kuhn also started his career with the Steelers in 2006 before joining the Green Bay Packers and spending nine years there as a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ.
