Sophomore Struggles Plaguing Steelers CB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the top defenses in the NFL. They are a top-10 team across multiple defensive categories, including turnovers, average yards allowed, and touchdowns surrendered.
A huge part of the Steelers' defense is and continues to be second-year cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Son of beloved Steelers linebacker Joey Porter, the team's second-round pick in 2023 has quickly ascended to the top of positional depth chart. After being one of the standout rookies last year, he was expected to take a huge leap and possibly become a top CB in the entire NFL.
But there's a problem emerging with Porter's game that must be corrected and it needs to happen immediately. In the team's most recent win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Porter Jr was flagged six times throughout the game, including four penalties accepted by the Bengals. It marks a noticeable increase in Porter Jr being penalized over the last few weeks and the third time this season that he's been called for at least three penalties.
“I’m mad at it. I’m trying to be great at the end of the day,” he said following the game. “Those flags kind of get in the way. But like Coach T always says, if he’s not tripping, and my team’s not mad about it, then I’ve just got to keep playing and doing my job. I feel like at this point, they’re trying to alter my play, but I’m not really worried about that."
Porter Jr's rookie season was a penalty filled one and it looks to be returning as an issue in year two. It could be a sophomore slump. After all, he went nearly six weeks without a penalty called against him and now that the season's games are growing more and more important, it's easy to understand the officials paying closer attention.
The fear emerging, at least the fear the Steelers should have, is that Porter Jr cannot adjust and it continues to cost them. This week's penalties against the Bengals hurt the defense, but they were able to overcome them.
Moving forward, the Steelers face possibly the toughest schedule of any team to close out their regular season. They will square off with the Bengals again, the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles. With the AFC North undoubtedly on the line over the remaining five weeks of the season, the team needs their top cornerback at his best. That includes playing penalty-free football, something Porter Jr. is struggling more and more with as the year progresses.
