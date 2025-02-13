Star WR Becomes Available for Steelers
With the offseason now in full view, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an enhanced understanding of their potential options as they seek to upgrade a roster that showed its flaws at the end of the 2024 season.
The Steelers were linked to wide receiver Davante Adams leading up to the trade deadline in November before the Las Vegas Raiders dealt him to the New York Jets, where he reunited with old friend and former Green Bay Packers teammate Aaron Rodgers.
The campaign went about as poorly as it could've for Gang Green, however, and with a new regime in place, it sure appears as though Adams is on his way out of town alongside Rodgers.
"Davante Adams left his 2025 contract unchanged and his $38.3M cap number is untenable," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport wrote on X. "He’d have to agree to a new deal to stay. And with Aaron Rodgers moving on, Adams likely will, as well."
Rapoport affixed the context that Adams would like to head to the West Coast as a California native who played his collegiate ball at Fresno State, but that shouldn't bar the Steelers from gauging his interest in joining the team.
The 32-year-old remains one of the league's premier receivers, posting 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 receptions across 14 games this past season.
While he's no longer in his prime and the clock on his career is slowly but surely dwindling down, Adams would be among the top players available at the position this offseason.
The future Pro Football Hall of Famer needs a new deal, as Rapoport referenced, and New York doesn't seem especially willing to hand one to him.
Given that it's become increasingly likely that Adams will either be traded or released, Pittsburgh should position itself right in the mix for his services.
It's no guarantee that the Steelers would be at the top of the list among his preferred destinations, but the team desperately needs another weapon in the passing game and can leave no stone unturned in their pursuit.
