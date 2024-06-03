Analyst Uses Steelers to Slam Browns QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers play in one of the most talented divisions when it comes to quarterbacks. They have to play annual MVP candidates Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow twice yearly, which is no easy feat.
According to some, however, the Steelers have a much better quarterback room than their other divisional foe, the Cleveland Browns. On a recent appearance on the Bleav Podcast, Phil Simms discussed his thoughts with his son, Matt Simms. Touching on Deshaun Watson and the Browns' quarterback situation, Simms was critical of Watson's play.
"What was he doing when he was healthy? He was playing out of control. We talked about it, it was really unbelievable. It was like he was out there mad at the world. And was going to try and beat everyone up on the defensive side. Which, when you try to do that as a quarterback, you lose," Simms said.
Now, the Browns are locked into one of the richest deals in league history and have little to show for it. Watson started 12 games last season and looked average, throwing 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Contrarily, Simms believes the Steelers have a much better room. With veteran Russell Wilson arriving and Justin Fields ready for a new start, it was obvious Simms was higher on the Steelers than the Browns.
“Russell Wilson, he got slapped around. His reputation and all that. Listen, it’s big motivation when they count you out. ‘Oh, he doesn’t know how to get along with people.’ He still has talent. He’s got a good, strong arm. Can throw it down the field," Simms said.
He also added a bit of positivity to Fields' last year with Chicago, saying: "Justin Fields. he got better as the year went along last year."
It'll be an exciting competition in the AFC North this season. If everyone is healthy, this division should feature the most elite quarterback play in the league. Can the Steelers' QBs hold up to what Simms and many others believe?
